20-year-old woman struck, killed on interstate after car trouble

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier has had at least 23 surgeries since he was shot nine months ago. He's now walking on a treadmill with the help of therapists, moving his legs, and has a power chair he controls by turning his head, but he still has a long road ahead.More >>
Homeowners who live in one of the most flood prone areas in the City of Gonzales may have the chance at starting over in a new neighborhood. The city is spreading the word about a federal buyout plan, but many residents say they are not interested.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome hosted the first ever Better Transportation and Roads Summit at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.More >>
Non-profit organization, Remembering Families of Down and Fallen Bikers, will host their second annual Motorcycle Awareness event to commemorate those bikers who have died and those who have survived wrecks.More >>
Two juveniles have been arrested on the charge of simple arson, reports the Baton Rouge Fire Department.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
You've seen the quizzes on Facebook before -- they get passed around all the time. They seem innocent enough, and may be intended as such.More >>
Steve Fleischmann made the comments in an open letter Moran's Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi co-star Scott Baio posted on his Facebook page late Tuesday morning.More >>
Lawmakers in about a dozen states are considering a bill that would block pornography from all new phones and computers unless consumers pay a tax. Backers plan to introduce the measure on the federal level this month.More >>
A man's social media live stream turned destructive after he walked into a New Orleans restaurant on April 20th and the store owner smashed his camera.More >>
There is heavy police presence on Highway 98 near Highway 589 in Hattiesburg.More >>
