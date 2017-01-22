20-year-old woman struck, killed on interstate after car trouble

A Baton Rouge woman was struck and killed in a car crash after she stepped into the roadway while experiencing car trouble.

According to officials, shortly after 3 a.m. on January 22, Louisiana State Troopers began an investigation into a single car fatal crash where a pedestrian was struck on I-10 East near Highland Rd.

The crash took the life of Brittany Morgan, 20, of Baton Rouge.

Authorities say the crash occurred when Morgan began having car issues on I-10 when she pulled her vehicle into the median. At the same time, a 23-year-old driver from Laplace was traveling the same direction in a 2010 Toyota Camry. For unknown reasons, Morgan walked into the roadway and was struck by the Camry.

Morgan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Camry was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

It is unknown by authorities whether impairment was a factor in the crash but toxicology samples will be taken from both individuals for analysis, as is standard in crash fatalities.

State police remind drivers that they should avoid stopping in the median and travel lanes of interstate systems and multiple lane highways. If drivers experience car trouble or an emergency, they should pull onto the shoulder of the roadway. They also remind drivers it is state law to move over whenever a vehicle is pulled over on the shoulder with emergency lights activated.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.