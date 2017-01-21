Hundreds attend pro life march in Baton Rouge

Two individuals were reportedly grazed by bullets on Sycamore St. near N. Foster Dr.More >>
Voters in Gonzales may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets if a proposed half-cent sales tax increase gets passed by the city council and then approved by voters in October.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to a shots fired call.More >>
State lawmakers took turns riddling holes in one of the governor’s key tax proposals Monday, putting the fate of the governor’s overall reform package in jeopardy.More >>
A hearing was held Monday, April 24 to determine whether or not a juvenile who committed a murder back in 1963 should be eligible for the possibility of parole.More >>
