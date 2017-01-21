Hundreds attend pro life march in Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds attend pro life march in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A pro-life march took place in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, January 21.

This is the first of three pro-life events planned across Louisiana, with a message of protecting lives.

After reaching the Capitol steps during the march, the crowd said prayers and heard from speakers, featuring Louisiana State Representative Katrina Jackson and the Archbishop of New Orleans.

Pregnancy centers also manned tables in front of the State Capitol.

