Hundreds attend pro life march in Baton Rouge

Two individuals were reportedly grazed by bullets on Sycamore St. near N. Foster Dr.More >>
Voters in Gonzales may soon have to dig deeper into their pockets if a proposed half-cent sales tax increase gets passed by the city council and then approved by voters in October.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was arrested Monday afternoon after police responded to a shots fired call.More >>
State lawmakers took turns riddling holes in one of the governor’s key tax proposals Monday, putting the fate of the governor’s overall reform package in jeopardy.More >>
A hearing was held Monday, April 24 to determine whether or not a juvenile who committed a murder back in 1963 should be eligible for the possibility of parole.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
