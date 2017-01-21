Man arrested with multiple pounds of marijuana in Yeti cooler after drug bust

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested after deputies conclude a narcotics investigation into distribution of marijuana in a LSU off campus residential area.

On January 20, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Brett Labasse, 20, of the 500 block of Ben Hur Rd, after agents made an undercover purchase of marijuana from him at his residence.

After a search, Labasse was allegedly found in possession of 3 pounds of marijuana located in a Yeti cooler. According to authorities, the pot was valued at $8,000.

According to authorities, agents also seized close to $30,000 which Labasse allegedly admitted to deputies was proceeds from selling drugs.

He also told deputies he had just purchased the large amount of weed from an individual in New Orleans.

Labasse was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1 drug.

