Unrestrained woman killed by apparent 18-wheeler, impairment suspected

Louisiana State Troopers say a woman was fatally injured in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish where impairment was suspected as the cause.

Shortly after midnight on January 20, troopers began investigating a two vehicle on I-10 westbound west of LA 415 in WBR.

According to state police, the crash claimed the life of Catherine Haase, 37, of Simmesport.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Haase, for reasons still under investigation, rear-ended an unknown vehicle in the right lane. Hasse’s vehicle, a 20016 Hyundai Sonata, ran off the right side of the roadway and came to a stop after striking a tree.

The unknown vehicle continued traveling westbound on I-10 and has not been located. Troopers believe the vehicle is a large box truck or an 18-wheeler.

According to officials, Hasse was unrestrained and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, authorities say, and toxicology sample will be taken from Hasse for analysis, as is standard in crash fatalities.

Troopers remind drivers impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. They urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact state police at 225-754-8500.

