Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection to fatal shooting of mother of 3

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting which left a mother of 3 dead.

On January 10, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting where a mother was shot down and killed after answering the door to their home overnight.

Authorities said it was around midnight, Robyn Hale, 27, was at home with her 3 children, ranging from the ages of 3 to 7, and her female roommate when someone knocked on the door at the Grebe St. residence. When she opened the door, someone shot her multiple times, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive her injuries.

Upon investigation, detectives learned Hale was having problems with her ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest two children.

Police have in custody Robert Williams, 25, of Baton Rouge, Hale’s ex-boyfriend and believed to be in connection to the shooting, authorities say.

Detectives were lead to the conclusion that Williams was involved in the shooting when they discovered he had a previous incident with Hale, as well as, surveillance footage, her roommate’s call to 911 operators, and statements from the children. According to officials, Williams was arrested in Dec. 2016 for domestic abuse battery against Hale.

According to 911 audio recordings obtained by detectives, Hale’s roommate stated Hale was shot by her ex-boyfriend, which she confirmed twice to operators. According to police, the roommate later stated to them she did not witness the shooting and denied making the statements to the 911 operator.

The 3 children were also interviewed by officials at the Children's Advocacy Center, where they told detectives the shooter was a “bad guy.” The children later went on to say “daddy was with the bad guy.”

Detectives obtained video surveillance from Grebe St. and noticed a silver 2010 Mazada 6, William’s car, leave the scene moments before police arrived.

Williams was arrested on January 21 and held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of principal to second degree murder.

