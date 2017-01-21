Arbor Day activities set for Jan. 21 at LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

The eighth annual Arbor Day at Burden in the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event in the Barton Arboretum will offer visitors the opportunity to plant a native tree sapling to help reforest Burden Woods, which was damaged by Hurricane Gustav.

Other activities will include a scavenger hunt, children’s activities, hayrides and more.

In addition, children between the ages of 3 and 8 are invited to enjoy a book reading during StoryTime at the Barton Arboretum. Supported in part by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the program will begin at 9 a.m. with readings and activities starting every 30 minutes with the last reading at 10:30 a.m.

All children participating in the program must be accompanied by an adult.

Arbor Day at Burden is presented by the LSU AgCenter, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Burden Horticulture Society, which welcome participants of all ages.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for children 3 years old and younger. Funds support the Project Learning Tree program for Louisiana school children.

The Botanic Gardens at Burden is located off Interstate 10 at 4560 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. For more information, contact the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at 225-763-3990.

