State police investigating officer-involved shooting, 3 officers injured

The Louisiana State Police are investigating a shooting involving officers and a knife-wielding man in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to Police, the incident unfolded on North Carolina street, near the rail road tracks.

During the early morning hours of January 21, officers with the New Roads Police Department responded to a disturbance where a man was making threats.

Investigators say officers arrived to find a man standing at the dead end of the street just before day break with a weapon.

At some point, according to state police, an altercation ensued with the knife-wielding man, and he was consequently shot by officers.

State police would not release any details about why the armed man was outside or the type of disturbance, but investigators did say at some point, he and officers had an altercation that lead to gunfire.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries due to the shooting, according to officials.

During the incident, two other New Roads officers were injured. Details of their injuries are unknown at this time, but are non-life threatening according to authorities.

LSP will continue to conduct a thorough investigation into this officer-involved shooting and charges against the man threatening with a knife are currently pending.

LSP are investigating the officer involved shooting, while New Roads police investigate the original disturbance.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.