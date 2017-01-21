State police investigating officer-involved shooting, 3 officers injured

Representative Garret Graves stopped by Denham Springs Junior High School on Monday to talk about online safety.More >>
The McMains Children’s Developmental Center is inviting people to get an intimate view of how it serves the community.More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome addressed the resignation of her newly appointed chief administrative officer Monday afternoon.More >>
A truck carrying scrap metal flipped and lost its load while getting on I-10 W from Hwy. 73 in Prairieville Monday afternoon.More >>
A man was shot at a park Sunday during a fundraiser for his brother who was recently murdered. The Gonzales Police Department said Jonathan Harvey, 37, was shot at least six times at Municipal Park in Gonzales around 6 p.m.More >>
The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
Police and emergency medical personnel are on the scene of a Dallas office tower.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
