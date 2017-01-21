FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Marginal to slight risk of more storms remain for the WAFB area

On a mobile device? Click the link to watch the video

9:00 a.m. - Marginal to slight risk of more storms remain for the WAFB area.

3:41 a.m. - Flood Advisory metro BR west to the Atchafalaya. 2-3" has already fallen with additional 1-2" possible. Nuisance street flooding likely.

3:06 a.m. - Severe storm along the state line moving ENE at 55 mph. Winds of 60 mph and hail the size of quarters possible.

2:59 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Amite & Pike Counties until 03:45 AM Sat

2:58 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Helena & Tangipahoa Parishes until 03:45 AM Sat.

2:49 a.m. - Tornado Warning for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana & St. Helena Parishes until 03:15 AM Sat.

2:30 a.m. - Possible tornado moving through extreme SE St. Helena moving into central Tangipahoa Parish. Take storm seriously. Residents are advised to seek shelter immediately.

2:30 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Tangipahoa Parish until 03:00 AM Sat

2:22 a.m. - Tornado Warning for Livingston, St. Helena & Tangipahoa Parishes until 02:45 AM Sat.

2:21 a.m. - Severe storm moving NE at 55 mph. Hazards: winds of 60 mph and hail the size of quarters. Stay inside away from windows until storm passes.

2:15 a.m. - Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena & West Feliciana Parishes until 03:00 AM Sat.

1:58 a.m. - Severe thunderstorm moving into Pointe Coupee Parish. Moving NE at 45 mph. Hazards: ping pong ball sized hail and winds of 60 mph.

