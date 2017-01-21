Warrick Dunn Award Finalist Evan Johnson from Loranger says he always used to hear it from his dad: "If Warrick Dunn can do it, you can do it."

The 5-8, 175 pound running back is an inch shorter and about ten pounds lighter than the former Catholic High star was when he was playing, but "size doesn't matter," Johnson insists.

Johnson was the 2016 rushing leader in the Sportsline Friday Nite area and earned Class 4A All-State honors after gaining 1,722 yards on 217 carries. The four-year starter for the Wolves, who began his career as a 5-6, 140 pound cornerback and linebacker added 667 return yards with two touchdowns. Johnson also had 283 receiving yards and three more TDs, to finish the season with 2,672 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.

Johnson has committed to play his college football at North Texas in Denton, Texas. He's also excited to return to the Warrick Dunn banquet as a finalist, after attending the 2015 event as a Sportsline Player of the Week.

"I watched Warrick a little bit growing up," said Johnson. "I even played with him on Madden. It was Michael Vick and Warrick Dunn. It was a duo that couldn't be stopped," Johnson says with a smile.

Defenses that faced #7 for Loranger this season might say the same thing about Johnson.

