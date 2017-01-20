Baton Rouge man arrested on child pornography charges

A vacant house was destroyed after someone intentionally set it on fire early Monday morning, according to officials. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Alliquippa Street near Winnebago Street around 1:15 a.m.More >>
When the historic flood hit in August of 2016, one small Baton Rouge church became an escape for those fleeing the rising waters.More >>
Gonzales Police Department say a man was shot at least six times Sunday evening.More >>
It's an unusual sight for many; to see a 16 foot tall elephant bull riding down the highway on a flatbed trailer. For bronze sculptor and artist Jocelyn Russell it's become routine.More >>
LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
