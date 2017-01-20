Baton Rouge man arrested on child pornography charges

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography.

On January 20, investigators with Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations - Special Victims Unit arrested Timothy J. Carriere, 32, of Baton Rouge after learning he was in possession of child pornography in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Investigators were granted permission by Carriere to search his home in Baton Rouge. The result of the search yielded information relating to the possession of images of child pornography. Several images were located on Carriere's computer.

Carriere was arrested and charged with seven counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.

Anyone who might suspect activity involving child pornography, sex trafficking, or labor trafficking should report it online here.

