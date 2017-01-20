UPDATE: EBR deputies respond to shooting on Tracy, suspects at-large

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9000 block of Tracy Ave. where at least one male victim was shot.

According to the victims, around 9 p.m. Friday, January 20 a dark colored Jeep Cherokee and three black males approached them i n the driveway. They told authorities one of the men pointed a gun at them and demanded their valuables.

After being told to get on the ground, a shot was fired and one of the male victims was struck in the upper back, according to officials.

The shooting suspects fled the scene and authorities are currently searching for information to lead to them.

The victim was transported to the hospital and expected to survive.

Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

