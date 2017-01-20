More than 46 pounds of cocaine seized on I-10 in Acadia Parish

On January 18, troopers with Louisiana State Police made a significant discovery of illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on I-10 in Acadia Parish. Troopers seized more than 46 pounds of cocaine.

Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a trooper on routine patrol observed a 2014 Mercedes van commit a traffic violation on the interstate. During the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of the driver, Corrine Hopson, 24, of Baytown, TX, and the passenger, Octavia Fields, 26, of Katy, TX. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 46 pounds of cocaine.

Fields was placed under arrest and booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Hopson was cited for driving without a license and improper lane usage.

