UPDATE: BRPD responds to shooting at Plank and Sycamore

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Plank Rd. and Sycamore St.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. According to police, the victims were two black males. Preliminary reports from officials indicate one of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries to the arm and leg.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

