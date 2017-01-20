Students react to inauguration of President Donald Trump

The inauguration of now President Donald Trump marks a new era for the White House. Whether you love him or are not quite a fan, the 45th President of the United States is Donald J. Trump.

The election process came with much controversy, and Louisiana voters were not exempt from it.

Beginning around 10 a.m. Friday morning, a small group of LSU students slowly made their way into the union to watch history take place. However, those same students watching the beginning of the Trump era displayed a mixed bag of emotions. “I did in fact vote for Donald J. Trump,” said Hayden Wilkerson.

Some students voiced their indifference about the new Commander in Chief, but these young voters witnessing the businessman take the oath of office, say this was their wake up call. “We can let our emotions get the best of us or we can sit down and we can talk and we can be civilized and we can get solutions,” said Zoe Young, another student.

Young, who did not cast her ballot for Trump said, “We can keep growing and becoming stronger as long as we all realize that you gotta' look out for people's rights and you can’t ignore a certain people's rights to comfort a certain one percent of society.”

First time voter and registered Republican, Wilkerson, says although he straddled the fence during the primaries, Trump's core values sealed his vote.

“No candidate is gonna' be perfect. I’m not gonna be able to agree with everything that one candidate says, but in the end, I had to go with Donald Trump.”

