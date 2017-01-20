Three Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office employees arrested for alleged illegal bond activity

Six arrests were made Thursday as a result of a four-week long investigation involving three Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office employees linked to illegal bond activity.

The investigation began on December 27, 2016 after allegations of suspected illegal bond activity arose. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office (TPSO) partnered with the District Attorney's Office and discovered several employees were participating in this alleged crime.

During the investigation, the three employees were either terminated or put on administrative leave and were restricted from any and all sheriff's office property and equipment pending the investigation.

It was found that Criminal Records supervisor, Sgt. Sonja Dyson Evans, 55, of Kentwood, Latecial Milton, 50, of Roseland, and Crystal Knight, 30, of Amite had allegedly participated in illegal criminal bond activity.

Also arrested were Racquelle D. Collins, 43, of Tickfaw, Robert Smith, 63, of Roseland, and Kedrick Carlson, 31, of Hammond, for their participation and knowledge of the illegal activity. Smith and Carlson were charged with one count of conspiracy for illegal consideration for criminal bail bonds, while Collins was charged with one count of illegal consideration of illegal bail bonds.

