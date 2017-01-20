Sen. Troy Brown turns himself in to jail Friday evening

State Senator Troy Brown turned himself in to the Ascension Parish Jail Friday evening around 6 p.m. to serve the remaining 38 hours of his mandatory sentence. He will be released Sunday morning, January 22, at 8 a.m.

Brown had little to say as he turned himself in to the Ascension Parish Jail Friday night.

"The court has spoken and I will fulfill my obligations," Brown said.

Scottie: "You have nothing to say to your constituents?"

The senator is set to spend the weekend, 38 hours, behind bars as part of his sentence for a domestic abuse conviction after being arrested back in July. He is accused of biting his wife Toni Brown and throwing a television set to the ground during a violent argument at their Geismar home.

911 tapes from the night of the incident provide a small glimpse into just how heated the argument became. At one point during the 11-minute call, the senator was so loud, dispatch had a hard time hearing.

Toni: "He came home and I was sitting up..."

Troy: "You were sitting up acting stupid. That's what you was acting. Tell it right, ok. Call it right."

Toni: "Ma'am?"

Dispatch: "I'm still here ma'am."

Finally, Toni was able to describe in her own words what happened. She said she was in their bedroom watching television when the senator walked in and went off.

Toni: "He pulls the TV down and says, 'Now watch that.' I said, 'Go on wherever you are going. Go on where you're going.' He comes over to me and turns the light out and then he starts pushing my head down in the bed and then he goes to get my phone and I take my phone and I try to take my phone, but by this time he had me down on the bed and he bit me."

According to court records, in November, Toni filed a request to have the charges against her husband dropped, but the District Attorney's Office still chose to prosecute the case.

Brown pleaded no contest earlier this month and got a 30-day suspended sentence. Because of time served, he now faces the remaining 38 hours of his time in jail beginning Friday night.

Brown was sentenced to 48 hours in jail after pleading no contest to domestic abuse charges against his wife, Toni Brown.

