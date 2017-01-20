Denham Springs High students receive welding supplies after losing theirs in flood

Students of Denham Springs High School are now well equipped to get back to their welding work thanks to a large donation from the American Welding Society, WESCO Gas and Welding Supply, Inc., and Airgas, Inc.

Airgas, the nation's leading supplier of gases, welding equipment, and safety products, gave the school nearly $30,000 worth of welding supplies. The items included helmets, gloves, coveralls, face shields, safety glasses, grip pliers, channel locks, wire brushes, an assortment of rods, and a plasma cutting machine.

American Welding Society and WESCO Gas and Welding Supply donated another $7,000 worth of supplies to the school.

Director of American Welding Society District 9, Mike Skiles, said the plight of the school was brought to his attention because his grandson is a sophomore at the school and is enrolled in the welding program.

"He was excited about getting back into the school after the holidays, but then he came home disappointed that the school didn't have the welding supplies it needed for the students to really do the projects they wanted to do. That's when I made a few calls, and before I knew it, the needed materials were on their way to Denham Springs," said Skiles.

Skiles visited Denham Springs High School Thursday and Friday to deliver the supplies.

"Learning how to weld and exploring the many career options in this industry is important for many of these students. We want to do what we can to make sure they have the tools necessary to learn the skill and to be prepared for advancing their career," said Skiles.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.