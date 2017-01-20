SWAT team on scene at Governor and Gardere for possible suspect search

A SWAT team was on-site at Governor Dr. and Gardere Ln. in reference to a possible suspect search. The search began around 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

It is not known who SWAT was searching for, but WAFB has a crew on scene.

As of around 3:45 p.m., the scene was cleared. We will continue to update this story with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.