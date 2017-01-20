Three men indicted on child pornography charges

A federal grand jury has indicted three men on charges of child pornography as a result of investigations by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

If convicted, the three men could face significant prison time, fines, restitution, forfeiture, and supervised released.

Michael Stanley Clark, 31, of Denham Springs, is charged with production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, transportation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and forfeiture.

Jerry R. Brown, 48, of Greensburg, is charged with receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and forfeiture.

Iordan Bossev, 20, of Baton Rouge, is charged with receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and forfeiture.

"These indictments reflect the continuing commitment by this office, together with our federal, state, and local partners, to aggressively pursue those who contribute to the sexual exploitation of our children. The identification, investigation, and prosecution of these offenders is crucial in punishing them and also deterring future offenders from taking advantage of children. I commend the excellent work of the federal, state, and local agencies who worked closely together on these important cases," said U.S. Attorney Walt Green.

"One of our law enforcement's highest priorities is to protect those who are most vulnerable among us. The FBI will continue to vigorously pursue those who seek to exploit children. These indictments demonstrate that commitment," said FBI special agent-in-charge, Jeffery Sallet.

These charges are part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about the project, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

