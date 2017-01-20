Back to the beginning for case against man accused of 2011 beating death of SU student

NFL legend Randy Moss is now an LSU fan.More >>
It's an unusual sight for many; to see a 16 foot tall elephant bull riding down the highway on a flatbed trailer. For bronze sculptor and artist Jocelyn Russell it's become routine.More >>
LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.More >>
Five men have been arrested after a shooting occurred resulting from a brawl over a $20 drug dispute.More >>
In August of 2016 residents of the Greater Baton Rouge area were not prepared to lose everything, including priceless photos, in the flood waters.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
When he came home, he was most excited to see his dog, Willie. But at first, Willie wasn’t excited to see him.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
