Back to the beginning for case against man accused of 2011 beating death of SU student

Criminal proceedings have restarted for a man accused of beating a Southern University student to death in 2011.

The victim in this case was Sheena Barnett, 26. She was found dead inside her burned apartment.

Timothy Washington was arrested in 2011 but the case came to an abrupt halt on October 11, 2016. That was the day the trial was set to begin, but the District Attorney’s Office says a key witness did not show up and Judge Louis Daniel denied a continuance.

After five years, the state was forced to dismiss the case against Washington and he was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. However, it wouldn’t be long before he was back behind bars.

On November 3, 2016, the case against Washington was brought back to a grand jury and an indictment was returned. That allowed the prosecution to move forward once again, but from the very beginning.

Once the indictment was secured, a warrant was issued for Washington’s arrest. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on January 13, 2017.

Washington is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, January 23 to enter his plea.

"Now that we have our necessary witness we intend to proceed to trial as quickly as possible," said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

According to court records, Washington has a prior criminal history that includes convictions for simple criminal damage to property, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and manslaughter.

