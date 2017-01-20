Small flash fire sends three employees to hospital with minor injuries

Three people were transported to the hospital after a flash fire at a small oil factory in Iberville Parish.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire happened on Friday at roughly 2 p.m. when employees at Pondarosa Oil & Gas, LLC were changing an oil tank. A spark caused a small, quick flash fire.

Officials say the three employees sustained minor injuries.

Fire fighters were dispatched to the factory but the flames were extinguished before they arrived.

There does not appear to be any off-site impact.

