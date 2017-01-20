EBR mosquito abatement requests more than triple this winter

East Baton Rouge Mosquito Control experts report they are seeing an unusual spike in mosquitoes this winter.

They said their calls from homeowners have more than tripled.

Homeowner, Lorraine Ammons, said the mosquitoes have gotten so awful she can hardly stand to be outdoors. “They are pretty bad, especially with the heat that we've had,” Lorraine Ammons said.

Her courtyard is beautifully landscaped and inviting, but she tells EBR Mosquito Control workers that lately, the mosquitoes are the only ones enjoying it.

“Because we have a lot of shrubbery back there and a fountain and of course the gutters are a must, but when they get clogged with leaves, that is just a haven for mosquitoes,” Ammons said.

EBR Mosquito Control inspected and treated her property on Friday. Field supervisor, Marcus Goss, said recent weather conditions have created prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “With the temperatures up and the rain water, we've been getting about 70 to 80 calls a day. In January, we usually get 15 to 20 mosquito requests,” Goss said.

He said the parish has 36 traps set in ditches across the area to stay on top of mosquitoes known to carry viruses, but so far, he said there is no need to worry.

“We are not seeing that right now because generally in the winter time that dies down, but we still test for them,” Goss said.

While it is not mosquito season, Goss asks that homeowners remember to empty containers with standing water, clear out gutters, and give them a call as soon as you notice the bugs are getting out of hand.

To have your house treated, call 311 or 225-389-5698.

