ESPN says LSU has the top two returning SEC players

ESPN released its top 25 returning players in the SEC for 2017 and while only two Tigers were included, they received the number 1 and 2 ranking.

At the top of the list is junior defensive end Arden Key.

Key finished the 2016 season with 56 total tackles, 14.5 for loss, 12 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles.

1. Arden Key, LSU: After averaging an SEC-high 1.09 sacks per game as a sophomore (he had 12 in 11 games), Key is easily the conference's top returning pass-rusher.

Right behind key is junior running back Derrius Guice. The former Catholic High star stepped in for an injured Leonard Fournette last season and not only did the Tiger running game not miss a beat, Guice also caught the eye of many college football analysts.

2. Derrius Guice, LSU: Among the nation's top 31 rushers, nobody carried the ball fewer times than Guice (183 carries for an SEC-high 1,387 yards). Imagine what he'll do as a full-time starter.

Guice finished with 15 touchdowns in 2016. He also caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.

The Tigers open the 2017 season against BYU at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Sept. 2.

