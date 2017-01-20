Investigators say cause of house fire on E. Buchanan is arson

Baton Rouge Fire Department crews battled a blaze Friday afternoon at a home on E. Buchanan St.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 1092 E. Buchanan St. around 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 20 to find the rear of the vacant home engulfed in flames.

BRFD firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by around 12:45 p.m. The house was deemed a total loss.

Investigators say the cause is arson. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact the BRFD Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

