1 in critical condition after shooting on Jefferson Ave.

Police on the scene of shooting investigation (Source: WAFB)

Police are investigating a shooting outside a neighborhood deli that sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and N. 23rd St. on Friday at roughly 11:30 a.m.

The male victim was transported from the scene with critical injuries. Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say he was shot multiple times.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.