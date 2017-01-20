Livingston Parish School Board joins class-action flood lawsuit

The Livingston Parish School Board has joined the class-action flood lawsuit against the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and others, a school board spokeswoman confirms.

The suit states the concrete barrier wall along I-12 contributed to the devastating flooding in Livingston Parish communities in August.

The cities of Walker and Denham Springs officially filed the lawsuit in early January.

