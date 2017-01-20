Saints and Dolphins set to play in London

The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins will play in Wembley Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The league announced dates for the four games scheduled to be played in London next season.

NFL in London:

Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Sept. 24 (Wembley Stadium)

Saints vs Dolphins, Oct. 1 (Wembley Stadium)

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns, Oct. 22 or Oct. 29 (Twickenham Stadium)

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 22 or Oct. 29 (Twickenham Stadium)

Kickoff time for the games will be set at a later date.

