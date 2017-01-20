YOUR TURN: Richmond Attending Inauguration

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Allison Raquel Kesner. Kesner and many other people reacted on our Facebook page this week to the story about Congressman Cedric’s Richmond’s decision to attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

More than 60 of Richmond’s fellow congressional Democrats are refusing to attend. Kesner supports the Congressman Richmond’s decision. In her words:

What I am looking at right now and from him and every other political figure, is those who are going to work together for the benefit of our entire country, not just a select few. I’m glad he’s not a congressman who casts aside one portion of voters for the other. He is representing all of us. This man is everyone’s congressman. He is helping to bridge the gap so things can get done.

