Healthline: The 'Remission' ballet

It takes a special person to find beauty in something as ugly as cancer. A Baton Rouge dance company is rehearsing for a one-night-only show called Remission.



“I get to make something that no one really wants to talk about or deal with and make it into a different light,” Shamira Cummings-Arita explained. She’s the founder of For The Love of Dance, a non-profit that flips the script on issues like domestic violence, HIV/AIDS, and cancer.



“I already know what happens, because it's my story, but I still cry every time,” Cristy Mumphrey said. She’s the inspiration for Remission.



In May 2015 Mumphrey was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, an especially aggressive form. It took six months of chemo, a double mastectomy, reconstruction surgery, and six weeks of radiation to beat it.



Through recorded interviews with Cristy and her family, Cummings-Arita turned Mumphrey’s painful journey into a contemporary ballet. For the audience it's a roller coaster of emotions that both thrills and inspires.



“It's really a humbling thing to have to interpret somebody's life that's that much on the inside,” Cummings-Arita said.



“It's a very real story, and to see it from the insider's perspective, I think it's going to be very touching,” Mumphrey added.



The mom of two will be on stage after each performance for an open discussion on her journey as a survivor. Mumphrey wants to encourage others to be proactive about their health by getting regular screenings. She also talks openly about her mastectomies and reconstruction surgeries, and explains how overwhelming the entire process can be.



“One thing at a time. Eventually you will make it to the finish line. Eventually you will get through this, but you have to take it step-by-step. And keep strong. Just keep fighting,” Mumphrey said.



Now 10 months cancer-free, she just took some big steps of her own. Mumphrey finished the Louisiana Half Marathon in January, which was her first race since the diagnosis.



Cummings-Arita invites everyone to see the true story of faith, courage and strength as the audience steps into Mumphrey’s shoes.



See Remission at 6:00 or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Performances will be at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge located at 427 Laurel Street. Tickets are $15, and a portion of the proceeds will go to Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center. CLICK HERE for more information.

