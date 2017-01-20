Local church leaders host community roundtable workshop on race relations

Local church and community leaders are gathering to host a roundtable workshop to discuss race relations in Baton Rouge.

The event will be hosted by Broadmoor United Methodist Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.

Rev. Dr. F. Willis Johnson, pastor of Wellspring Church and Director of the Center for Social Empowerment in Ferguson, Missouri is coming to facilitate a workshop on nurturing healthy conversations about racial and social justice.

Rev. Johnson will share his experiences and lessons learned during the protests following the shooting death of Michael Brown.

The workshop is open to the public. Individuals of all religions and races are invited and encouraged to attend.

The event will cost $10, which covers the cost of lunch.

The deadline to register is 12 p.m. Friday, January 20.

