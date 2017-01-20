Local church leaders host community roundtable workshop on race relations

It's an unusual sight for many; to see a 16 foot tall elephant bull riding down the highway on a flatbed trailer. For bronze sculptor and artist Jocelyn Russell it's become routine.More >>
LSU opens its first spring practice under Orgeron on Saturday, March 11.More >>
Five men have been arrested after a shooting occurred resulting from a brawl over a $20 drug dispute.More >>
In August of 2016 residents of the Greater Baton Rouge area were not prepared to lose everything, including priceless photos, in the flood waters.More >>
A firefighter was injured battling one of two fires that occurred in the early morning hours Saturday.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
