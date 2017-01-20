WATCH LIVE: Inauguration Day Coverage

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States in a ceremony that begins at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Trump will be sworn in at 11 a.m. CT, followed by his inaugural speech.

About 900,000 people are expected to brave the inclement weather on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Trump’s inaugural committee is sticking with his campaign theme “Make America Great Again” for the big event to promote unity. But the tone will still appeal to the base of voters who elected him.

