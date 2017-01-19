Baker residents experience Deja Vu with Thursday flooding

Viewing this story on a mobile device? Click here to view a slideshow of flooding around the area.

Baker mayor Darnell Waites saw ghosts of the August 2016 flooding Thursday morning. Heavy rain started coming down at around 6:30 a.m. and didn't let up until early afternoon.

Parts of Groom Rd. were briefly closed down, and the Baker Police Department officers, along with East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies, had to rescue a few drivers who were stuck in the high water. Waites says their response Thursday morning was much more urgent compared to last summer.

"Very aggressive, didn't take any chances,” Waites said. “The police chief was out in full force. You know this time, he was on the streets and they were pulling people out. I was on the streets and we were basically communicating."

City officials say no homes suffered serious water damage, but small amounts of floodwater seeped inside several homes. Deandray Price lives near Groom Rd. A small amount of water got into his home, and the majority of his front and backyard were covered.

"Once we get a constant rain of any type, as you can tell, it just sits,” Price said. “Ain't nowhere to go."

Price says he suffered some damage during the August flood, but this time around it wasn't as bad. Homeowner, Oneal Duncan, had heard about the flash flood warning Thursday morning while he was at work, and he immediately rushed home. He almost lost his garage over the summer, so he was more prepared this time. He opened up a drain next to his home to let more water out.

"You can see what I'm doing now, I'm trying to make sure I keep it going,” Duncan said, referring to the drainage. “So as long as I keep that open, it'll keep the floods out."

High waters cleared out by the afternoon. Only one school had to close, Advantage Charter on Plank Rd. The principal says he was concerned about parents driving in the high waters.

