Teen arrested after allegedly threatening gun violence at school

A teenager has been arrested in St. Mary Parish after allegedly making false statements threatening violence at the school.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Jacob Bankston, 17, of Patterson, was arrested Thursday for terrorizing and criminal mischief. Around 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer receive information from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that a student at Patterson High School possibly had a gun on campus.

Deputies immediately responded to the school, identified Bankston as the student involved, and detained him. Deputies also searched the school and were not able to locate a weapon. During the investigation, it was discovered that Bankston intentionally made false statements threatening violence at the school.

Bankston was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail has been set at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

