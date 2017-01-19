Congressman Cedric Richmond says he will attend Trump inaugurati - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Congressman Cedric Richmond says he will attend Trump inauguration

Congressman Cedric Richmond
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFB) -

A top Louisiana leader says he will attend the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump.

Thursday, the Office for Congressman Cedric Richmond confirmed he will be traveling to Washington, D.C. for the event. However, Richmond says he does not endorse the president-elect or what the congressman calls “destructive, divisive rhetoric used by the Trump campaign.”

More than a dozen members of Congress say they will not attend Friday's inauguration.

