Son of murdered woman back in US after lengthy detainment in Iran

The son of Taherah Ghassemi is back in the United States.

Hamed Ghassemi went to Iran to bury his mother after she was killed in an alleged murder-for-hire plot that officials say her ex-husband and Hamed's father, Hamid Ghassemi, orchestrated.

While in Iran, Hamed was arrested on unknown charges and released this past June. On Thursday, Hamed said he returned home Wednesday night after a lengthy series of flights.

Court dates in the case against his father are scheduled for February.

