FRA conducting investigation into damaged rail car that caused hydrochloric acid leak

The Federal Railroad Administration is currently conducting and ongoing investigation into the Canadian National rail car that leaked hydrochloric acid in Gonzales Wednesday night.

A hazardous material inspector is on the scene as part of the investigation. A spokesperson with the Department of Transportation says, to the best of their knowledge, no hazmat chemical incidents have occurred with Canadian National in the past two years.

Louisiana State Police are also investigating the incident.

The leak on January 18 prompted an evacuation of the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, as well as a shelter in place call for residents within a 1-mile radius of the center.

