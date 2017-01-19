EBRSO Deputy Nick Tullier taken to hospital after his body temperature soars

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Deputy Nick Tullier was taken to the Memorial Hermann Hospital Wednesday evening after his body temperature was extremely high.

Deputy Tullier's father, James, said his son's heart rate was 146 beats per minute, when normal heart rate for a man is between 60 and 100 beats per minute.

Nick's temperature was 103.5, well above what is considered normal. His white blood cell count was peaking at 16,000 white blood cells per microliter (mcL). A Normal range is between 4,500 and 10,000 white blood cells per microliter. Now it is down to 11,000.

Nick was shot three times almost six months ago on July 17, 2016 in the abdomen, shoulder, and head. His head injury is improving, but the exit wound on his back has its ups and downs.

Most recently, he had an infection because a pocket of fluid in the exit wound. Now that he is at the hospital, he would have had surgery on the exit wound due to the pocket of fluid. Instead, that pocket fortunately burst on its own.

James Tullier said doctors at Memorial Hermann Hospital have not said yet when Nick will return to TIRR, but they did say it should be soon.

Nick has been making progress in his recovery. He recently had his hair cut and was able to hold his own head up.

Nick has also been able to sit up on a mat by himself. He is weight bearing through his arms on a table, but normally, someone would have to hold him from behind or on his sides so he doesn't shift or drift back, but Nick is getting back strength in his arms and his core.

Some doctors said Nick would not make it, but Nick is a fighter. January 17 made six months since the shooting and Nick is still fighting.

The family asks that everyone keep praying for Nick's recovery.

