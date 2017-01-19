Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings 23rd annual Blues Festival to downtown

The Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings the 23rd annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday April, 9, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.

Tickets are $200 and will include various accommodations and amenities such as complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, with room to mingle or sit and watch the festival from the privacy of our exclusive viewing areas at both the Swamp Blues and the Foundation stages.

The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature performances from:

The Fabulous Thunderbirds

Kenny Neal & the Neal Family Band

Marc Broussard

Larry Garner

Mr. Sipp

Kenny Neal & the Legendary Blues Band featuring Henry Gray, Sam Hogan and others

Ana Popovic

Alvin Youngblood Hart

John Lisi

Ms. Silky Sol

Lil Jimmy Reed

Lazy Lester

James 'Chicken Scratch' Johnson

Erica Falls

Mz. Pat

Josh Garrett

Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor

Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes

Jonathon Boogie Long

OMT

The Widowers

Baton Rouge Music Studios

Cliff & Company

The Rakers

Riverside Blues

Unselfish Lovers of the Blues

The Hitchhiker

Darcy Malone & the Tangle

Alabaster Stag

The Nick Abraham Band

Twelve of this year's performers have previously appeared at the festival, including Kenny Neal, Larry Garner, Lazy Lester, James 'Chicken Scratch' Johnson, Henry Gray, Mz. Pat, Jonathon Boogie Long, The Rakers, OMT, Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor, Baton Rouge Music Studios and Cliff & Company. This will be Gray's 19th performance.

Learn more about these performers at batonrougebluesfestival.org/lineup. A Spotify playlist of is available here.

While the festival is still free to the general public, an All-Weekend Experience Pass will be offered for those who want a little lagniappe. Passes are on sale now at batonrougebluesfestival.org/vip.

