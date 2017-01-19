Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings 23rd annual Blues Festival t - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings 23rd annual Blues Festival to downtown

By I'tyonnie Jackson, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The  Baton Rouge Blues Foundation brings the 23rd annual Baton Rouge Blues Festival to downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday April, 9, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., located in and around Repentance Park and Galvez Plaza.

Tickets are $200 and will include various accommodations and amenities such as complimentary food and beverages, private bars and bathrooms, with room to mingle or sit and watch the festival from the privacy of our exclusive viewing areas at both the Swamp Blues and the Foundation stages.

The free-to-the-public, family-friendly festival will feature performances from:

  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds
  • Kenny Neal & the Neal Family Band
  • Marc Broussard
  • Larry Garner
  • Mr. Sipp
  • Kenny Neal & the Legendary Blues Band featuring Henry Gray, Sam Hogan and others
  • Ana Popovic
  • Alvin Youngblood Hart
  • John Lisi
  • Ms. Silky Sol
  • Lil Jimmy Reed
  • Lazy Lester
  • James 'Chicken Scratch' Johnson
  • Erica Falls
  • Mz. Pat
  • Josh Garrett
  • Henry Turner, Jr. & Flavor
  • Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes
  • Jonathon Boogie Long
  • OMT
  • The Widowers
  • Baton Rouge Music Studios
  • Cliff & Company
  • The Rakers
  • Riverside Blues
  • Unselfish Lovers of the Blues
  • The Hitchhiker
  • Darcy Malone & the Tangle
  • Alabaster Stag
  • The Nick Abraham Band

Twelve of this year's performers have previously appeared at the festival, including Kenny Neal, Larry Garner, Lazy Lester, James 'Chicken Scratch' Johnson, Henry Gray, Mz. Pat, Jonathon Boogie Long, The Rakers, OMT, Henry Turner Jr. and Flavor, Baton Rouge Music Studios and Cliff & Company. This will be Gray's 19th performance.

Learn more about these performers at batonrougebluesfestival.org/lineup. A Spotify playlist of is available here.

While the festival is still free to the general public, an All-Weekend Experience Pass will be offered for those who want a little lagniappe. Passes are on sale now at batonrougebluesfestival.org/vip.

