CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for allegedly trying to cash stolen check

The Baton Rouge Police Department is seeking a woman who allegedly attempted to cash a stolen check.

Amanda Carswell Hall is wanted on charges of bank fraud, forgery, monetary instrument abuse, and illegal possession of stolen things.

On December 19, 2016, officials say Hall attempted to cash a stolen check at a credit union in Baton Rouge. After processing the transaction, the teller discovered the check was stolen during the burglary of a home in St. Gabriel. The teller immediately contacted police.

Officials say Hall fled before they could arrive and left her ID behind at the scene.

