Baton Rouge AT&T store invites Taylor Swift fans to live radio remote event

AT&T and iHeart radio station WFMF are giving Taylor Swift fans a chance to win tickets to her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert in Houston on February 4.

The concert will be held in a 62,500 square foot venue created especially for this event, and Taylor Swift NOW is part of an exclusive, multi-year, multi-faceted deal between AT&T and the 10-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer announced in October 2016.

The AT&T store, located at 6770 Siegen Ln. in Baton Rouge, will host a live radio remote event where fans can enter their names for random drawings for tickets on Sunday, January 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is designed to promote the concert and Taylor Swift NOW, a new video experience created exclusively by AT&T and Swift. The video-on-demand content is available only on the AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse video platforms and apps. It is also available on DIRECTV NOW, the recently launched AT&T streaming service.

Fans can also answer questions about Swift to win other prizes and are encouraged to come to the store dressed as Taylor Swift look alikes or wear anything Taylor Swift-related to win more prizes.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.