Traffic to shift on Jones Creek Rd. between Coursey, Tiger Bend due to construction

East Baton Rouge City-Parish officials have announced traffic will be shifting on Jones Creek Rd. between Coursey Blvd. and Tiger Bend Rd. due to construction.

Southbound traffic on Jones Creek Rd. will move to the far west side of the newly built section of the road. The northbound lane will remain on the far eastern side of the road. Construction will begin between these two lanes in the center of Jones Creek Rd. on January 23, weather permitting. This phase of construction is expected to last approximately two months.

As construction progresses, the left turn access between the two lanes will be restricted. Due to space constraints, large trucks will be prohibited from making left turns and U-turns.

Drivers should plan their route accordingly, using caution throughout the construction zone.

