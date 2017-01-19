Suspect arrested after woman says man slashed her throat after raping her

Police at the home in Baker where the alleged rape happened (Source: WAFB)

A man was arrested Thursday after allegedly raping a woman and cutting her throat.

Manuel A. Mejia, 40, of Baker, was arrested Thursday, January 19 and is charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree kidnapping, and first degree rape.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department believe Mejia contacted the 38-year-old female victim Wednesday night in the 8400 block of Harry Dr. around 11:30 p.m. as the two agreed to engage in sexual intercourse for $60. Officials say the victim willingly entered Mejia's vehicle and was driven to his home on Epperson St. in Baker.

Officials say while at the home, Mejia struck the victim in the head with a black handgun, bound her arms and legs, and proceeded to rape her for several hours.

Afterwards, officials say in addition to leaving her bound, he gagged her and placing her on the floor of his vehicle behind the driver side seat to conceal her from view. Mejia then returned the victim to the area where he initially picked her up. Officials say while leaving her bound and gagged, Mejia then cut the victim's throat with a sharp object and left her in a parking lot.

The victim was found by a passerby, who rendered aid until EMS arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim was able to identify Mejia in a six-person photographic lineup.

Mejia was taken into custody with the assistance of the Baker Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was also wanted for his involvement in the armed robbery of the Tortilleria Convenience Store on January 2.

Mejia and the other suspect in the armed robbery case, Carlos Mejia, are both in the U.S. illegally from Honduras.

