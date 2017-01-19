LSU plans to have new live tiger mascot by August

LSU said the search for Mike VII continues and the plan is to have the new tiger in time for the university's incoming freshman class in August.

If viewing this story on a mobile device or in an email, click the link to see a slideshow of Mike VI - http://bit.ly/2jQITjg

Officials said Dr. David Baker, LSU's attending veterinarian, is trying to find a young, male tiger.

They added that the tiger habitat on campus will undergo renovations starting in April and those are scheduled to be finished in August.

The university said it plans to have the new tiger once those renovations are complete.

RELATED: Mike VI has passed away

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.