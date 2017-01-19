Rain could help wash out unusually high mosquito population

If you’re itching from mosquito bites, the rain could actually help fix that problem.

East Baton Rouge Parish is seeing an increase in mosquitos due to the unseasonably warm January weather.

“When you have the upper 70s in January, it’s just like April for the mosquitos,” said Randy Veath, media director for East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control. “We’ve found quite a bit of larva.”

Typically rain is a precursor to an increase in the mosquito population. However, the temperature should get cooler soon, which would prevent a new crop of critters from arriving.

“This rain might actually help wash away some of the larva,” Veath said.

If you’ve been bitten, don’t worry, the current crop are not the kind to carry any harmful diseases. They are simply a nuisance that is typically not around this time of year.

