French Toast

Air date: January 19, 2017. Source: Boil & Roux

8 eggs

2 cups heavy cream

1/4 cup of white sugar

1/4 cup of brown sugar

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

3 tablespoons butter

1 loaf of French bread cut in 3/4" slices

Powdered sugar and fruit if desired



Combine first 6 ingredients in a 2 quart mixing bowl. Mix well. Put each piece of sliced bread into mixture, one at a time, making sure each side is saturated. Melt butter in large skillet. Carefully add prepared bread to hot pan, do not overcrowd. Cook 2 minutes on both sides or until toast is browned to your liking. Repeat as necessary to use all the bread. Remove toast from skillet and if desired, sprinkle with powdered sugar and top with your favorite fruit and enjoy!