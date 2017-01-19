LSU's Valentine dismissed from football team

LSU defensive lineman Travonte Valentine has been dismissed from the football team for violating team rules, head coach Ed Orgeron announced on Thursday.

“At this point in time, Travonte is no longer part of our football program,” Orgeron said in a release. “We wish him the best.”

The sophomore played in five games last year and finished with 10 tackles.

Valentine was the No. 2 rated defensive tackle in the 2014 recruiting class by Scout, No. 3 by Rivals, No. 5 by 247Sports and No. 11 by ESPN.

