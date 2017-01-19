SCHOOL/ROAD CLOSURES - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SCHOOL/ROAD CLOSURES

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The storms that passed through the area overnight into the morning are creating problems for some schools and roads.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Livingston Parish Public Schools
Amite Christian Academy
Central Private School
Southland Christian Academy

ROAD CLOSURES:

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

Black Mud Road
Veterans/Wanda
Government/River
Capital 
N River/Tabernacle
S Range/Tate
Springfield/Joel Ott
Wrigley Field
Percy Young
Hwy 16/DSHS
N John/Cockerham
Charlie Watts near Courthouse
Hwy 444/Riverside Ridge (TREES DOWN)
Chestnut/Florida/Wanda
Cecil/Olivia
Hazelnut/Range
Gravesbriar
Hood
Dunn/Creek Haven

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly