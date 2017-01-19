Dreams Come True of Louisiana radiothon underway - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Dreams Come True of Louisiana radiothon underway

(Source: Liz Koh/WAFB) (Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Dreams Come True of Louisiana is hosting a two-day radiothon to raise money for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The money will go towards granting wishes for sick children in Louisiana.

The radiothon begins Thursday, January 19 and continues until Friday, January 20, at 6 a.m. The phone lines will be open until 7 p.m. on both days.

To donate, call (225) 490-8190. If you would like to donate online, click HERE.

For more information about Dreams Come True of Louisiana, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly